Netflix has a comfortable cushion in the streaming wars, but could we be in for a shake-up at the top? It’s a long shot, but new streaming data from Nielsen suggest Apple is on the right track, according to Forbes.

Fresh off the launch of its second season, Apple’s critically acclaimed series “Severance” has landed as the fourth most watched show in the originals chart. Fellow Apple original “Silo” trails close behind at number 10, according to Nielsen data shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the first time Apple has had two shows crack the top 10 originals chart, as noted by 9to5Mac.

“Even with its newly unveiled Android app, Apple is still eating Netflix’s dust,” says Forbes. “But breakout successes like ‘Severance’ and ‘Silo’ show promise that its lean into sci-fi is the right strategy to buck the trends.”

However, Apple TV+ still has a long way to go. Bloomberg notes that, as of last July, only four of its series breached Nielsen’s weekly originals charts in the stretch of five years.

