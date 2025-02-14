Apple hopes to bring its Apple Intelligence features to China as early as May, according to a Bloomberg report (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says the tech giant will work with China-based Alibaba and Baidu, which will act as local partners to help the company meet strict state regulations. Alibaba is one of the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company.

Baidu is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet services and artificial intelligence. It has a dominant position in China’s search engine market

In Apple’s words, “Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.”

