Two Apple TV+ shows take home trophies at the 40th anniversary Artios Awards given by the Casting Society of America.

“Slow Horses” won for best Television Series: Drama. The pilot of “Palm Royale” won for best Television Pilot and First Season: Comedy.”

The Artios Awards honor casting directors in more than 20 categories spanning film, TV and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society. You can find a complete list of winners here.

