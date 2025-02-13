A company called Signulous has helped more than 120,000 Americans install TikTok on their iPhones despite the app being unavailable on the Apple App Store, reports Gizmodo.

The article says the company simplifies the process for iPhone users to create iOS developer accounts, which allow them to load apps onto the device without going through the App Store. Apple’s own TestFlight service allows iPhone users to install apps that have not been added to the App Store, with limits.

Signulous told the BBC that at certain times, more than 2,000 people have used its service to download TikTok within a one-hour period. On January 10, after a law banned TikTok is implemented today in the U.S., Apple removed the app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance from the App Store in the U.S. It’s still missing, although the ban was quickly lifted.

Signulous is an app signing and installation service. Upload and sign your own IPA files, or choose from the company’s library of apps.

