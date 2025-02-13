Overwatch x Rescue, (OxR), the emergency SOS subscription service by FocusPoint International — which specializes in critical incident management coordinating 15,000 rescues annually — has launched its direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription service.

The company says it’s the first SOS plan to take advantage of the iPhone’s satellite messaging capabilities. This move also extends OxR’s coverage to the Garmin inReach Mini 2, inReach Messenger Series, and the ZOLEO Satellite Communicator, empowering outdoor enthusiasts in remote areas with comprehensive, real-time emergency assistance.

Until now, OxR’s lifesaving services were only available through specific satellite communicators. By leveraging satellite direct-to-device messaging technology, OxR is now independent of proprietary device hardware, making it accessible to anyone whose device can connect via satellite and deliver SMS messages.

The service costs US$79.99 for an annual subscription. What’s more, Greg Pearson, founder and CEO of FocusPoint International, says OxR is the first and only SOS subscription service accessible through the iPhone’s native Messages app when using satellite messaging mode on an iPhone 14 or higher running iOS 18 in the U.S. and Canada.

