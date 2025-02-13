Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max has been comprehensively beaten by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in a real world app speed test conducted by PhoneBuff, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM winning out over the A18 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM in Apple’s smartphone.

° From DigiTimes: Supply chain shifts for Apple’s foldable products are taking shape. According to TheElec, Chinese manufacturer Lens Technology is positioned to become the primary supplier of ultra-thin glass (UTG) for Apple’s foldable devices.

° From AppleInsider: Four months since Indonesia banned sales of the iPhone 16 and demanded increasing investment from Apple, it is reported that the company is talking to its suppliers about building the iPhone locally.

° From 9to5Mac: Apps sold location data for US military and intelligence personnel serving overseas.

° From The MacObserver: Here’s a hint of what to expect from iOS 19, including what iPhones could be on the verge of losing support.

° From Macworld: Apple Intelligence’s biggest problem isn’t the Intelligence–it’s Apple. The key to AI success is to make the features a pleasure to use. That’s not happening right now.

