Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming “launch” of some kind scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, in an X post.

The brief post says “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” Cook didn’t mention a specific time for the launch, which probably means the new “family member” will be announced via press release.

I’d bet that it will be a revamped iPhone SE with the first Apple-built modem. Or it could be a new MacBook Air with a M4 processor. Of course, it could be something entirely new, but I don’t anticipate that happening.

