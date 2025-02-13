Vehicle problems after three years of ownership have reached the highest level since 2009, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudyS (VDS). And Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are part of the problem.

Compared with 2024 results, the industry experiences a 6% increase in problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), which is 12 PP100 worse than a year ago, resulting in an industry average of 202 PP100. The rise in problems is attributable to mass market brands experiencing a 16 PP100 increase related in part to software defects. A lower score indicates higher vehicle quality, according to J.P. Power.

The study, now in its 36th year, covers 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories: climate; driving assistance; driving experience; exterior; features/controls/displays; infotainment; interior; powertrain; and seats.

The study found that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity remains the top problem in the industry for a second consecutive year, increasing to 8.4 PP100 from 6.3 PP100 in 2024. Built-in Bluetooth systems (4.6 PP100) and Wi-Fi (2.4 PP100) are also among the top problems related to software defects this year. While software defects comprise only 9% of the total problems owners experience, as vehicles become more software-reliant, this risk becomes more prominent, according to J.D. Power.

Speaking of CarPlay where is the long-promised update, Apple? The tech giant previewed the next generation of CarPlay at the 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference. According to Apple, it will support content for multiple screens within a vehicle. Apple says that deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster.

Users will reportedly be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard.

