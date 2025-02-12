San Francisco’s WaterField Designs has introduced the US$379 Shinjuku Laptop Brief in three sizes featuring X-Pac Canvas or traditional waxed canvas and full-grain leather for a casual to professional appeal.

It’s available for pre-order now, and will ship on February 14. According to WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield, features include:

A rear, magnetic pocket for frequently accessed items like metro cards, ID, and smartphone is easy to reach while wearing the bag and keeps items close to the body for security. A small tab facilitates a quick open, and the magnetic zipper closes automatically.

Two expandable front pockets, sized to fit personal effects like wallet, sunglasses, mints, etc., close with full-grain leather pocket flaps secured with rare-earth magnets.

A slim main compartment features two built-in sleeves for a laptop and tablet, each padded with fleece and firm foam on one side. Cut-out corners on the laptop sleeve facilitate in-case charging.

Three pen slots and two internal pockets, one with a built-in key tether, add organization to the interior of the brief.

A collapsible internal water bottle sleeve in the main compartment holds a 2.5- to 3-inch water bottle (dependent on brief size chosen) upright to prevent leakage.

A bright gold, water-resistant liner illuminates the interior making contents simple to locate.

Firm foam padding along the bottom and part way up all four sides of the brief creates a padded boot for added protection and structure.

Three carry options: leather-lined handles; rolling suitcase pass-through; and the Supreme Shoulder Strap engineered to distribute weight evenly, featuring a shoulder pad with dual surfaces – a grippy side to keep the bag stable while walking and a smooth side to slide the bag forward to access contents.

Constructed from X-Pac Canvas, a lightweight, highly durable, water-resistant textile or traditional waxed canvas, each with full-grain leather details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related