President Donald Trump has chosen Jonathan Morrison, an Apple executive, to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per a Senate filing —as noted by TechCrunch.

The nomination will be reviewed and voted on by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation before being sent for a full Senate vote. If he’s sworn in, Morrison will oversee an agency that is actively probing Elon Musk’s Tesla, investigations that Department of Transportation head Sean Duffy says will proceed.

Morrison has worked at Apple since March 21. He’s also served a chief counsel for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (November 2017-January 2021), president of Auto Advisory Services (March 2014-October 2017),and director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs for the California New Car Dealers Association (January 2006-February 2014). Morrison is a graduate of the Notre Dame Law School.

His LinkedIn profile doesn’t indicate whether he’s still at Apple. Nor does it tell what his duties have been at the company.

