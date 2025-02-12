Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Trump wants to tax imported semiconductors and dismantle an incentive scheme under which Washington agreed to subsidise TSMC’s pledged $65 billion investment in US production capacity with grants worth $6.6 billion.

° From DigiTimes: The supply chain has reported that Apple recently initiated updates for its iPad and Mac product lines, primarily transitioning to Apple’s own chips.

° From Macworld: Apple’s upcoming desktop robot is a chance for the company to do what it does best: intersect function and fun.

° From MacRumors: ColorWare has launched a new line of custom-painted AirPods, offering the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 in various shades of brown

° From The MacObserver: You can be one of the first to sign up for the T-Mobile Starlink beta test.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Michael Linden, director of Video & Social Media Content/Meteorologist at MyRadar talks with host Chuck Joiner about the company’s increased focus on getting that information, especially local information, on an immediate basis, as well as how they are helping travelers route around weather challenges.

