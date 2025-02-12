Emmy winner Matthew Rhys has signed on to play the lead and executive produce “Widow’s Bay,” Apple TV+‘s 10-episode series from creator Katie Dippold, with Hiro Murai set to direct the pilot, reports Deadline.

“Widow’s Bay” is about a mysteriously cursed New England island and its superstitious citizens, led by a mayor (Rhys) who refuses to believe their warnings. The new series hails from Apple Studios and will be showrun and executive produced by Dippold. In addition to directing, Murai will also produce alongside Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related