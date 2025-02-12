Kandji, an Apple endpoint management and security platform, has announced Vulnerability Management, a new security product designed to help organizations identify, assess, prioritize, and fix security vulnerabilities due to out of date software on their Mac computers.

Unlike other vulnerability management platforms, which only detect vulnerabilities without offering a way to resolve them, Kandji Vulnerability Management provides real-time insights and integrated workflows for automated patching of hundreds of business apps and macOS, according to Adam Petitt, co-founder and CEO of Kandji.

According to McKinsey, 37% of companies said it takes more than three months to remediate a vulnerability, and according to Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, 14% of breaches involved the exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial access method, nearly tripling from the previous year’s figure.

With Kandji Vulnerability Management, customers can identify vulnerabilities and then immediately remediate within a single workflow. This empowers teams to efficiently identify and fix vulnerabilities within a unified platform to improve their security posture without the time-consuming back and forth between security and IT teams, says Petitt. He says key highlights of Kandji’s Vulnerability Management include:

Unified detection and remediation : Integrates vulnerability management with powerful remediation tools to go beyond traditional scanners that only identify vulnerable software.

: Integrates vulnerability management with powerful remediation tools to go beyond traditional scanners that only identify vulnerable software. Faster risk reduction: Provides ability to resolve vulnerabilities through Kandji’s automated patch management for hundreds of business apps and macOS, while maintaining control with options to manually push updates or block compromised applications.

Provides ability to resolve vulnerabilities through Kandji’s automated patch management for hundreds of business apps and macOS, while maintaining control with options to manually push updates or block compromised applications. Reduced complexity : Eliminates the need for multiple solutions and costly workflow bottlenecks to create a streamlined and accelerated path from detection to resolution.

: Eliminates the need for multiple solutions and costly workflow bottlenecks to create a streamlined and accelerated path from detection to resolution. Security without sacrificing productivity: The Kandji Agent leverages Apple’s Endpoint Security framework to maintain optimal system performance while automatically prioritizing user tasks.

The Kandji Agent leverages Apple’s Endpoint Security framework to maintain optimal system performance while automatically prioritizing user tasks. Simplified operations: Helps organizations efficiently scale their security operations by enabling more IT team members to contribute to security initiatives due to a single unified platform, lightweight agent, and intuitive interface.

For more information go to https://kandji.io/vulnerability-management.

