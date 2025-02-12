Deluxe, a Payments and Data company, now enables its U.S. customers to accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the dlxPAY app. No additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables merchants to unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes through the dlxPAY iOS appnow available on the Apple App Store.

