A new Apple Vision Pro Demo Fit app has arrived on the Apple App Store in all countries where the spatial computer is available, reports iDownloadBlog.

The app allows you to scan your face with an iPhone’s TrueDepth camera to determine correct sizes for Vision Pro’s light seal and headband. A facial scan performed by the TrueDepth camera includes depth data, which allows Apple’s machine learning algorithm to create a model of your head in 3D.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related