Earlier today we reported that Apple plans to release an Apple TV+ app for Android users. Well, now, it’s happened.

The Apple TV app is now available to download from Google Play on Android mobile devices — including phones, tablets, and foldables — offering Android users access to Apple Original series and films on Apple TV+, along with MLS Season Pass, the home of Major League Soccer.

Available around the world, the Apple TV app for Android was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface, according to Apple. Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial.

The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline.

