Apple plans to release an Apple TV+ Android app, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article). He says the goal is to, as you might expect, boost subscribers to the streaming service.

The app will allow Android smartphone and tablet users to watch ‌Apple TV‌+ content in a native app instead of having to rely on watching through a web browser. Android uses will get a free trial period to try the service.

