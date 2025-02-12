Apple is launching the Apple Health Study, which aims to further understand how technology — including iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — can play a role in advancing and improving physical health, mental health, and overall wellbeing.

Available in the Research app, the study will also explore relationships between various areas of health, such as mental health’s impact on heart rate, or how sleep can influence exercise. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a leading research hospital and a major teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

This new longitudinal, virtual study aims to understand how data from technology — including Apple and third-party devices — can be used to predict, detect, monitor, and manage changes in participants’ health, according to Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health. Additionally, researchers will explore connections across different areas of health, she adds.

The study spans a number of health and disease areas, including activity, aging, cardiovascular health, circulatory health, cognition, hearing, menstrual health, mental health, metabolic health, mobility, neurologic health, respiratory health, sleep, and more.

The Apple Health Study is currently open for enrollment through the Research app for participants who live in the U.S., meet the minimum age requirements, and complete the informed consent process.

