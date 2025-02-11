Some Apple Watch Series 10 users are experiencing issues with speaker volume, according to MacRumors.

The article says there are a growing number of complaints about a potential Apple Watch Series 10 speaker issue across the Apple Support Community and Reddit. Affected users say the speaker audio becomes quiet or muffled over time. Here are a couple of the posts from the Apple Support Community:

° “The speaker is low when on calls. It sound blown when people talk. I had 4 watches and never had a problem until Apple 10. Something needs to be done about this. Apple suggestion is to send it off. It’s a brand new watch. Why am I experiencing these issues. Fix it. It’s probably the update.”

° “I’m having the same problem with my Apple Watch 10. It is my 4th apple watch and I never had a volume problem with the others. After a bout with tech support they sent me a replacement.”

° “I have had an Apple Watch for YEARS and have had NO problems. Then I got a new Apple Watch Series 10 in November 2024 and by December the sound was so low you couldn’t hear it when it was on full volume. I turned it in on a warranty and they sent me a new one – then the new one started doing it too! Sounds like when a speaker is blown! Full volume and I can’t hear it! Took it to the Apple Store yesterday and they are sending it out for repair!!! I’m about to try finding an older used Apple Watch so I don’t have to deal with this seemingly constant problem! Apple-please fix this problem with your watches!”

