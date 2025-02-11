SellCell, a site that sells used phones, has introduced a tool that offers consumers a real-time, predictive look at how their smartphones will depreciate over time.

The Smartphone Depreciation Calculator allows you to see exactly how much your phone will lose in value over the next 6, 12, and 24 months, based on real-time data from top US trade-in and resale platforms. It also provides a current valuation of your phone, along with its depreciation since purchase.

Screenshot

SellCell’s Smartphone Depreciation Calculator uses real-time pricing data from top US trade-in and resale platforms to predict how devices like the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, Samsung S24, and Google Pixel 9 will lose value over time. In addition to current devices, the calculator also tracks hundreds of variations of smartphone models dating back to 2017, providing insights into the depreciation of both new and older phones.

