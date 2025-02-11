Apple says Piano Tiles 2+ and Crazy Eights: Card Games+ for the iPhone and iPad will be coming to Apple Arcade on March 6.

Here’s how the games are described:

Piano Tiles 2+: The original and all-time classic piano game is getting fine-tuned with exciting new features for Apple Arcade. Players around the world can tap along to their favorite tunes, joining over 1 billion fans in this satisfying rhythm game. Players must avoid the white tiles and tap the black ones in perfect sync with the melody to achieve the highest score. With smoother gameplay, no ads, and an expansive music library featuring genres like classical, dance, and ragtime, Piano Tiles 2+ delivers endless challenges.

Crazy Eights: Card Games+

Crazy Eights: Crazy Eights: Card Games+ is the classic card game reimagined with unique new rules, an exciting competitive leaderboard, various modes, and fun new themes. Players match cards by color or number in a race to shed their hand first, offering an engaging mix of luck and fast-paced strategy. With unique twists like stacking +2 cards, strategic Wild 8, Skip Queen, and Reverse Ace cards – every round becomes a fun battle of wits.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related