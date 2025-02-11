Some people who had previously disabled Apple Intelligence in macOS 15.3 and iOS 18.3 saw it re-enabled after updating to macOS 15.3.1 and iOS 18.3.1, reports 9to5Mac.

While it’s clearly a bug, it’s not clear at this point what causes the unintended behavior, nor how widespread it is, the article says. Apple Intelligence is an optional feature, and users should be asked whether or not they want to enable it when first updating to a supported version of macOS, iOS, or iPadOS, as 9to5Mac notes.

According to Apple, “Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related