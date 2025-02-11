Beats, a wholly owned Apple subsidiary, has announced Powerbeats Pro 2, which the company says is “built for ultimate athletic performance with powerful, immersive sound and Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts.”

Boasting a redesigned earhook and significant upgrades to sound, battery life, and call performance, Powerbeats Pro 2 also adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and wireless charging. What’s more, they feature a redesigned acoustic architecture and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking4 to deliver powerful, immersive sound, with clear highs, rich mid-range tones and deep bass, according to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats.

At launch, the Powerbeats Pro 2 Heart Rate Monitoring feature will be compatible with the following apps in the U.S.:

Open

Peloton

Runna

Slopes

Ladder

Nike Run Club

YaoYao

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order starting today in four bold colors — Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange — for US$249.99 from apple.com.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related