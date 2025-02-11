Apple is renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of Mexico in its Maps app, according to Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump signed a controversial (to say the least) proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on February 9. Now when searching in the Maps app for Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico name is shown or the name is blank, but tapping into the area shows the “Gulf of America” wording.

Apple and Google follow local geographic naming standards, such as the NGIS, so it’s not particularly surprising that the change has been made, notes 9to5Mac. But rolling it out globally is an interesting move considering Google intends to retain the Gulf of Mexico label in all non-US countries, the article adds.

