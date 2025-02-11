Apple has completed its acquisition of Pixelmator, which was announced last year.

The acquired image editing apps have been updated — not with bug fixes or new features, but a splash screen announcing, “We are excited to announce that Pixelmator Pro is now part of Apple.”

On November 1, 2024, an announcement at the Pixelmator site said: “has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval. There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

No details were given on how much Apple paid or which members of the Pixelmator Team will move to Apple. Pixelmator is available for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad at their corresponding app stores.

