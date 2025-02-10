Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Chart-topping AI iPhone app DeepSeek has been found to be sending data to Chinese-owned services, as well as collecting extensive user data that is held and sent unencrypted.

° From Macworld: I still trust Apple–but how much longer is the question. Apple is on thin ice, and the smallest thing could plunge us into the waters below.

° From Cult of Mac: A delayed “Ted Lasso” season 4 will shift the focus to a women’s soccer team.

° From The Verge: Sonos explored creating a MagSafe speaker for iPhones.

° From MacRumors: European company Mistral’s Le Chat chatbot can now be used through a dedicated iOS app.

° From BBC News: A clampdown on the “industrial-scale” crime of mobile phone-snatching across London has resulted in 230 people being arrested by the Metropolitan Police in the past week.

° From The MacObserver: The App Store announced tax and pricing updates for February 2024, affecting developers across global storefronts. Key changes are detailed.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Web Bixby, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet discuss the “forever chemicals” (PFAS) lawsuit against Apple for their watch bands, and look at how, if you drive a Subaru, someone may know where you are going and where you have been.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related