Apple TV+ picked up just one award in the 2025 Critics Choice Awards: Michael Urie of “Shrinking” won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor plays Brian, the best friend to Jason Segel’s character Jimmy Laird who is a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. The show also stars Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley.

The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards were presented on February 7, 2025, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2024.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related