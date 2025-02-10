Laura Mercier has launched its luxury beauty shopping app for Apple Vision Pro, created in partnership with immersive shopping platform and visionOS developer Obsess.

Obsess was recently acquired by Infinite Reality (iR), a company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. Laura Mercier’s new experience allows Apple Vision Pro users to shop and explore products by category, and also features shoppable videos and interactive, ultra-high-definition 3D unboxing experiences. Inside the app, shoppers can explore their favorite Laura Mercier products while immersed in their choice of elegantly designed settings – a sophisticated New York boutique or a chic Parisian atelier.

The Content Hub inside the experience showcases high-fidelity shoppable videos optimized for Apple Vision Pro, delivering unprecedented clarity and detail, says Neha Singh, founder of Obsess and Chief Innovation Officer for Infinite Reality. Visitors can watch expert tutorials featuring Laura Mercier’s latest products—including the Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Shimmer, Tightline Eyeliner, and Extravagant Mascara—and purchase products directly within the app. achieve their desired radiant looks.

Laura Mercier’s app is available for free here exclusively on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

