Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, iOS 18.3.1, iPadOS 18.3.1, watchOS 11.3.1, and visionOS 2.3.

macOS Sequoia 15.3.1 contains what Apple says is “important” security fixes. You can download and install it via the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 provide bug fixes and security updates. The software can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. (Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.5 for those still running iPadOS 17.)

watchOS 11.3.1 provides security updates. It can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

VisionOS 2.3.1, which includes bug fixes and security updates, can be installed on your Vision Pro with these steps:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related