Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 3-7.

° Apple has announced that it is making Swift Build open source. Swift is Apple’s programming language.

° Apple’s iPhone 15 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

° Apple led global smartphone shipments in quarter four of 2024.

° Apple’s 2025 Swift Student Challenge is now taking admissions.

° Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” was named Best Adventure Television Series at the 52nd annual Saturn Awards.

° The wearables sector, following a pandemic-driven surge in 2020, is poised for a return to growth, with Apple continuing to dominate the market, according to ABI Research.

° Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC, are the top cities that accept Apple Pay.

° The iPhone has reached an historic milestone, surpassing $2 trillion in lifetime sales.

° Apple has introduced Apple Invites, a new app for iPhone that helps users “create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion.”

° Apple has increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the U.S.

° Apple has started mass production of its next-generation semiconductor chip, the “M5,” according to ET News.

° Apple may be facing Chinese antitrust investigation into its App Store policies and developer fees.

° A report by Counterpoint Research says that expanding into the smart home segment along with Apple Intelligence can become “the ultimate lock-in.”

° The iPad now has 42.3% of the global tablet market compared to 39.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

° Apple has prototyped a lamp-like robot with lifelike movements.

° Apple is accused of “Sherlocking” tools with its Invites app.

° Mac users running macOS Mojave 10.14 and earlier are reporting widespread issues accessing the Mac App Store.

° The British government has ordered that Apple give it blanket access to all encrypted user content uploaded to the cloud, reports The Washington Post.

