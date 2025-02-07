The British government has ordered that Apple give it blanket access to all encrypted user content uploaded to the cloud, reports The Washington Post (a subscription is required to read the article).

The secret order requires blanket access to protected cloud backups around the world and, if implemented, would undermine Apple’s privacy pledge to users, the article adds.

From the article: One of the people briefed on the situation, a consultant advising the United States on encryption matters, said Apple would be barred from warning its users that its most advanced encryption no longer provided full security. The person deemed it shocking that the UK government was demanding Apple’s help to spy on non-British users without their governments’ knowledge. A former White House security adviser confirmed the existence of the British order.

I’d beet that Apple will stop offering encrypted storage in the UK, rather than break its privacy pledge to users. However, that wouldn’t affect the UK order for backdoor access to the service in other countries, including the U.S.. Apple has previously said it would consider pulling services such as FaceTime and iMessage from the UK rather than compromise future security.

