“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”), a Spanish-language romantic comedy hailing from Atresmedia TV and Goya Award-nominated Dani de la Orden (“Casa en Flames”), is now streaming on Apple TV+.

It starts Goya Award winner Verónica Echegui (“The Patients of Dr. García”) and Joan Amargós (“Show Yourself”). The seven-episode series debuted on Wednesday, February 5, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through March 12.

Here’s how the series is described: “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The ensemble cast also includes Paula Malia (“Valeria”), Cristian Valencia (“Barcelona Christmas Night”), Claudia Melo (“Love is Forever”), Roger Coma (“Grand Hotel”), Joan Solé (“Cardo”), Julián Villagrán (“The Snow Girl”) and David Bagés (“The Last Night at Tremore Beach”).

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) is created and directed by de la Orden, with Montse Garcia (“La Ruta,” “Alba,” “The Age of Anger”), Ana Eiras (“Crazy About Her”) and Elena Bort (“Ana Tramel. El juego”) serving as executive producers. The series is an Atresmedia TV production in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

