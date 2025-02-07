Here’s a roundup of some new software updates and releases that rolled out this week:

° iScanner, an AI document management and scanning tool, has added a feature designed to help improve the privacy and security of users’ documents. Now, when users share the link of a scanned document, they can customize the period when the link will be available: 1 hour, day, week, month or any time. After the period, the link will expire.

° Even if you can’t be at Super Bowl LIX to see Kendrick Lamar at the Apple Music Halftime show, you can enter an immersive Synth Riders Experience featuring his music. Kluge Interactive proudly announces the Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade for Apple Vision Pro.

° FaceTec has released its Scan+Match Apps for its UR Code identity verification protocol. The apps scan, validate, and match a face to the biometric data encoded in a UR Code, with no biometric data or personally identifiable data leaving the user’s device.

° King, the interactive entertainment company behind the Candy Crush franchise, has served up Candy Crush Solitaire on mobile devices worldwide, including the iPhone. It’s free to download and is available now on the Amazon App Store, Apple App Store, Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Store and more.

° The free Catagrams game has landed on the App Store and Google Play.

