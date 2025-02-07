Mac users running macOS Mojave 10.14 and earlier are reporting widespread issues accessing the Mac App Store, with many unable to sign in or download previously purchased apps, reports MacRumors.

Based on reports compiled by Michael Tsai, the problems appear to have started around January 24, 2025, coinciding with Apple making changes to Mac App Store receipts. Here’s what the changes entailed: As part of ongoing efforts to improve security and privacy on Apple platforms, the App Store receipt signing intermediate certificate is being updated to use the SHA-256 cryptographic algorithm. This certificate is used to sign App Store receipts, which are the proof of purchase for apps and In-App Purchases.

This update is being completed in multiple phases and some existing apps on the App Store may be impacted by the next update, depending on how they verify receipts.

Starting January 24, 2025, if your app performs on-device receipt validation and doesn’t support the SHA-256 algorithm, your app will fail to validate the receipt. If your app prevents customers from accessing the app or premium content when receipt validation fails, your customers may lose access to their content.

So far Apple hasn’t addressed the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related