Apple has three shows in the top 10 streaming television shows, according to the Reelgood streaming services guide.

“Severance” is number two on the list, “Silo” is number six, and “Prime Target” is number eight. When it comes to the top overall streaming titles (including TV shows and movies) “Severance” is at number three, and “Silo” is at number 10.

