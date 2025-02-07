In 2024, Apple sued Andrew Aude, a former software engineer, for leaking leaked secrets about various initiatives, including Apple’s Journal app and the Vision Pro device, through his company-issued iPhone.

This information was reportedly shared with journalists and personnel at rival technology corporations over five years. However, the case has been dismissed, and Aude has apologized for his conduct, reports 9to5Mac.

And in a X post, Aude had this to say: I spent nearly eight years as a software engineer at Apple. During that time, I was given access to sensitive internal Apple information, including what were then unreleased products and features. But instead of keeping this information secret, I made the mistake of sharing this information with journalists who covered the company. I did not realize it at the time, but this turned out to be a profound and expensive mistake. Hundreds of professional relationships I had spent years building were ruined. And my otherwise successful career as a software engineer was derailed, and it will likely be very difficult to rebuild it. Leaking was not worth it. I sincerely apologize to my former colleagues who not only worked tirelessly on projects for Apple, but work hard to keep them secret. They deserved better.

“By settling, Apple secured an outcome that reinforced its stance against leaks without the risks or prolonged scrutiny of a public trial. Now, nearly a year later, Aude is admitting fault,” says 9to5Mac. “The settlement’s terms remain undisclosed, but Aude’s public statement suggests Apple may have required an admission of wrongdoing as part of the deal.”

