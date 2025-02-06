Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Most Apple products sold in the US could see price raises, after Trump imposed 10% import tariffs on all imports from China. While Apple has been working on diversifying its supply chain, the majority of its products are still assembled in China.

° From AppleInsider: Add another one to Apple’s list of third-party apps that it has endangered, as Apple Invites threatens the livelihood of event planning app Partiful.

° From Macworld: Apple needs to re-discover its weird side; the company has lost its passion for risk-taking.

° From Cult of Mac: An OLED MacBook Pro probably isn’t worth waiting for.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Santiago Puerta, Sales Manager, Smart Projection for Leica discusses the company’s projector that delivers an amazing picture at sizes from 65-inches to 300-inches.

