According to the latest data from Canalys, worldwide tablet shipments grew 5.6% year-on-year in quarter four (Q4) of 2024, reaching 39.9 million units. As usual, Apple’s iPad led the market.

Apple expanded its leading position with 14% growth in Q4 2024, and a modest 5.3% increase for the full year, shipping 16.9 million iPads in the quarter. This growth was fueled by the release of new iPad Mini and iPad Air models, acceding to Canalys. The iPad now has 42.3% of the global tablet market compared to 39.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fourth quarter shipments of tablets brought total shipments for full-year 2024 to 147.6 million units, up 9.2% compared with 2023. Growth was seen in all regions except North America, marking a healthy recovery from the lows of 2023, according to Canalys.

“As the PC market pivots toward a commercial refresh cycle, there is also a recovery in demand for tablets,” says Research Manager Himani Mukka. “A recent Canalys survey of channel partners found that 52% of those that sell commercial tablets expect their shipments to increase in 2025, with 32% expecting flat performance and just 16% anticipating a decline. Refresh opportunities will remain abundant across a variety of industries and verticals as IT investment is expected to strengthen following an extended period of budget restrictions.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related