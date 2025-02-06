Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “Carême,” the upcoming French-language drama.

It stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin (“Lost Illusions,” “Summer of 85”), César Award nominee Jérémie Renier (“My Way,” “Saint Laurent”), César Award winner Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha,” “November”) and Alice Da Luz (“Hanami,” “And the Party Goes On”). The series is directed by filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (“Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan,” “Eiffel”).

“Carême” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through June 11, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: “Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Inspired by the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef” by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly (“The King’s Man”), “Carême” is created by Kelly and Davide Serino (“The Bad Guy,” “M. Son of the Century,” “Esterno notte”). “Carême” is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+. The series was shot on location in and around Paris.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related