Mark Strong (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) is set as a series regular opposite leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in “Neuromancer,” Apple TV+‘s upcoming 10-episode drama series based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson, reports Deadline.

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. Strong will play Armitage, Case and Molly’s mysterious employer.

