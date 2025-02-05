Apps distributed through both Apple and Google’s app stores are hiding malicious screenshot-reading code that’s being used to steal cryptocurrency, the cybersecurity software firm Kaspersky reported today.

According to The Verge, Kaspersky says it discovered the code from this particular malware campaign, which it calls “SparkCat,” in late 2024 and that the frameworks for it appear to have been created in March of the same year.

Kaspersky says it can’t “confirm with certainty the infection was a result of a supply chain attack or deliberate action by the developers.” The company names two AI chat apps that seem to have been created for the campaign and appear to still be available on the App Store, called WeTink and AnyGPT. Additionally, Kaspersky found the malicious code in a legitimate-seeming food delivery app called ComeCome, which you can also still download.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related