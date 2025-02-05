Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the new animated kids and family original series “Goldie,” premiering globally on Friday, February 14.

Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, the 13 half-hour episodes follow Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg. Together, they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world — even giants.

“Goldie” stars voice cast that includes Jessica McKenna (“The Mighty Ones”), Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas & Ferb”), Amari McCoy (“Spidey and His Amazing Friends”), Vedanten Naidoo (“Little Girl, Little Boy”), Grey DeLisle (“The Fairly OddParents”) and James Sie (“Stillwater”). The series also features a superb lineup of guest stars, including Henry Winkler, Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Cree Summer, Carlos Alazraqui, Maulik Pancholy, Maria Bamford and more.

Produced by Mercury Filmworks, “Goldie” is created by Brundige (“Hilda”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Daytime Emmy Award winner Clint Eland (“Hilda”). Emmy Award winner Graham MacDonald (“Mickey Mouse”) directs, with Ben Greene (“Hilda”) as head writer.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

