To help Apple Watch users stay motivated, Apple is offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge to help people of all fitness levels put their health first.

Participants must complete 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award. The Heart Month challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app. To participate:

° Launch the Fitness app on your iPhone.

° Tap the Activity rings, then tap the -/+ icon next to an Activity ring.

° Tap one of the following:

Adjust Goal for Today: Set a temporary goal for your Activity ring for today. Adjust Goal Schedule: Customize your Activity ring goal by the day of the week.If you’re customizing your goal, tap Schedule in the top-right corner.

Tap the “-“ or “+” signs to adjust the goal. When you’re finished, tap Change [activity] Goal for Today, or Set [activity] Goal Schedule.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related