Apple has started mass production of its next-generation semiconductor chip, the “M5,” according to ET News.

What’s more, the article says that the tech giant has introduced new process technology to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) performance. ET News says Apple started packaging the M5 chip in January. Packaging is the work of protecting semiconductor chips (dies) and enabling electrical connections with other devices or components.

Apple commissioned Taiwan’s TSMC with full-process production to implement the M5 chip circuit, which means that the semiconductor chip came out and the packaging company (OSAT) began to make it as a final finished product, says ET News.

In a Medium post in December analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the M5 series chips will adopt TSMC’s advanced N3P node, which entered the prototype phase a few months ago. M5, M5 Pro/Max, and M5 Ultra mass production is expected in the first half of 2025, the second half of 2025, and 2026, respectively, according to Kuo.

Expect the processors to roll out next year. The first Mac to get an M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip is likely to be the MacBook Pro. However, if Apple does what it did this year, the company’s first product with a M5 processor could be an iPad Pro.

