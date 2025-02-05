Apple may be facing Chinese antitrust investigation into its App Store policies and developer fees, reports Bloomberg.

The country’s State Administration for Market Regulation is examining Apple’s policies, which include taking a cut of as much as 30% on in-app spending and barring external payment services and stores, the article adds, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.” The conversations stem from long-running disputes between Apple and developers such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. over iOS store policies.

This is just part of Apple’s ongoing issues with China. Last month it was reported that China is increasing its scrutiny of exports by Apple and other U.S. tech giants. Nikkei Asia said the tighter custom checks are slated to dual-use technology export controls introduced in December.

The article said the result is delays of days or weeks on shipments of production equipment and material to countries such as Vietnam and India, where Apple also has manufacturing plants. The term “dual-use” refers to technology the Chinese government claims could have both civilian and military uses.

What’s more, Apple is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in the country.

