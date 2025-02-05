MacRumors notes that Apple has added parts and tools for all M4 Macs to its self-service repair store in the U.S. and many European countries.

This includes parts for MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with M4, M4 Pro, and/or M4 Max chips. Depending on the model, repair parts that can be ordered for M4 Macs include displays, logic boards, speakers, trackpads, top cases with a keyboard and battery, SSD modules, USB-C ports, fans, Wi-Fi antennas, and more.

Apple says that every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in many cases receive credit of their purchase by doing so.

