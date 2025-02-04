While iPhone sales have slightly dipped from the record highs of 2022, Apple’s most successful product starts 2025 with another significant achievement.

According to data presented by TechGaged.com, the iPhone has surpassed US$2 trillion in lifetime sales. The iPhone has generated 2x more revenue than NASA’s entire spending history

For the past 18 years, the iPhone has been one of the most crucial products in building Apple’s empire. Not only has it been Apple’s revenue powerhouse, but it also had a major role in creating a broader Apple ecosystem and building one of the most valuable and recognizable brands globally, according to TechGaged.

In this line, there were around 1.38 billion active iPhone users worldwide in 2024, 3.6% more than the year before, representing over 21% of all smartphone users worldwide. In fiscal year 2024, Apple grossed $201.1 billion from iPhone sales, slightly up from $200.5 billion reported a year before, pushing its lifetime sales to $2.03 trillion. To put this into perspective, the iPhone had sold nearly twice the total market value of Tesla, which stands at around $1 trillion, and more than the combined valuation of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Compared to the US ecommerce market, the iPhone alone has generated nearly double the value of a year’s worth of US online shopping. Even more shocking is that Apple grossed twice as much revenue from iPhone sales as the total amount spent by NASA throughout its history, notes TechGaged. If it wanted, the tech giant could have built 13 International Space Stations (ISS) at $150 billion each, all funded by iPhone sales, showing its influence stretches beyond tech, impacting the global economy as well.

2022, 2023, and 2024 were the top three years for iPhone sales

Although the iPhone has been on the market since 2007, its sales skyrocketed in the past four years. According to Apple’s data, 2024 was the second-best year for iPhone sales, with $201 billion in total revenue, trailing only behind an all-time high of $205.5 billion in 2022. Statistics show 2023 sales were also around $200 billion, while 2021 was $9 billion short of reaching that mark. Together, these four years account for over 40% of the iPhone’s lifetime sales, totaling more than $800 billion.

The official sales figures also show Apple shipped nearly 900 million iPhones during this period, pushing its lifetime shipments to 2.3 billion. That is around 15% of all smartphones that have ever been shipped globally, according to TechGaged.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related