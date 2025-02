As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released an updated version of iOS 18.3 that’s designed specifically for the iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Users of those smartphones can download the new software by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It has some performance tweaks and bug fixes.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today