As noted by MacRumors, Apple has increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the U.S.

The price increase applies to all available ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for Apple’s current ‌iPhone‌ lineup, and it includes both the standard plan and the Theft and Loss plan. The two-year ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription prices have not changed, nor have the service fees and deductibles. The increased prices are only applicable when paying for ‌AppleCare‌+ on a monthly basis.

Apple has not raised the prices of ‌AppleCare‌+ subscription plans for the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, notes MacRumors. But I’d bet that’s coming.

Also, according to an X post from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will stop offering the option to purchase a 2-3 year plan of AppleCare+ in Apple retail stores and on devices.

