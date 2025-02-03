Thanks, European Union: the first “Apple approved” porn app for iPhone is rolling out in Europe, via AltStore PAL’s alternative iOS app marketplace, reports TechCrunch.

AltStore PAL developer Riley Testut says that Hot Tub, which describes itself as an ad-free “adult content browser,” has made it through Apple’s notarization review for fraud, security threats, and functionality, and will be available for AltStore PAL users in the EU.

Apple bans “overtly sexual or pornographic material” on its own app store, but thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, iPhone users within the bloc can now install other apps. Steve Jobs once replied to a customer email questioning App Store policing, saying that Apple has “a moral responsibility to keep porn off the iPhone.” Obviously, AltStore PAL’s owners don’t feel that way.

AltStore PAL is a third-party app store created by developer Riley Testut.

